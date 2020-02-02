FY2020 EPS Estimates for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.13.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at $584,430. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $147,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,869.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,684 shares of company stock valued at $895,584. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 164,859 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

