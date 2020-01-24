FY2020 EPS Estimates for Olympic Steel, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 2.27. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Olympic Steel by 45.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 16,662 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 18.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 56,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 196.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 25.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

