FY2020 EPS Estimates for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orrstown Financial Services in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.94 million.

ORRF has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

ORRF stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $247.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 159,215 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 64.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 238,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 93,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 58,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6,620.0% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 43,030 shares during the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

