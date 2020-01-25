FY2020 EPS Estimates for PacWest Bancorp Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PACW)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.25.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PACW. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of PACW opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.64 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, COO Mark Yung bought 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,202.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 802.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $105,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?