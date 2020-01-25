FY2020 EPS Estimates for People Corp Boosted by National Bank Financial (CVE:PEO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

People Corp (CVE:PEO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for People in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PEO. CIBC upped their price objective on People from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of People from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

PEO stock opened at C$10.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $715.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.21. People has a 52 week low of C$7.21 and a 52 week high of C$11.00.

People (CVE:PEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.19 million for the quarter.

About People

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

