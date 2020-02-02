FY2020 EPS Estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PUB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

PUB stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. The company has a market cap of $491.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 25.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $110,175.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,372 shares of company stock worth $1,232,149. 17.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

