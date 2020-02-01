FY2020 EPS Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Lifted by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.63 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Philip Morris International by 277.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,505,000 after acquiring an additional 808,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 76.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 703,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2,931.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 670,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,892,000 after acquiring an additional 648,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

