FY2020 EPS Estimates for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Lifted by Analyst

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.85. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PII. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.77.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.64. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

