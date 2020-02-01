FY2020 EPS Estimates for Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) Increased by Raymond James

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Real Matters in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Raymond James also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Real Matters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$141.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.02 million.

