FY2020 EPS Estimates for Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Increased by Analyst

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repay in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RPAY. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19. Repay has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.40 million, a P/E ratio of -62.04 and a beta of -0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,515,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,669,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. Finally, FSI Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

