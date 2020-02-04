FY2020 EPS Estimates for ResMed Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RMD)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for ResMed in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $4.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. CLSA initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

RMD opened at $163.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.65. ResMed has a 12-month low of $92.91 and a 12-month high of $167.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $957,344.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total value of $204,486.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,942,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,936 shares of company stock valued at $7,757,518 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in ResMed by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ResMed by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ResMed by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

