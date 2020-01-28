FY2020 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $4.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Rogers Control Trust purchased 5,689,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$69.25 per share, with a total value of C$394,025,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,689,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$394,025,575.

