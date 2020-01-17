FY2020 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:SJR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Shaw Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.39.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.37 billion.

