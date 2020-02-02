FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Cut by KeyCorp

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sterling Construction in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.50 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 2.24%. Sterling Construction’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

STRL has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sterling Construction from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

STRL opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $365.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.15. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,961,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,791,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Sterling Construction by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 659,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 47,950 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in Sterling Construction by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 107,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 33,132 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained