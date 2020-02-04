FY2020 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd Increased by Analyst (NYSE:TEL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $5.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $94.00 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.76 and its 200-day moving average is $93.08.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,783,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,610,001,000 after buying an additional 698,506 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 299,931.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 342,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,871,000 after buying an additional 341,922 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,900,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $177,088,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,623,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,176,288,000 after buying an additional 118,481 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

