FY2020 EPS Estimates for Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Cut by William Blair

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TLYS. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Tilly’s stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 60,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 46.2% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tilly’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

