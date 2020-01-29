FY2020 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Reduced by DA Davidson

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

TBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $39.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $214,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

