FY2020 EPS Estimates for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Cut by SunTrust Banks

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Uber Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the ride-sharing company will earn ($2.29) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.10). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBER. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of UBER opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $6,364,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,530,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,250,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,932,775.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

