FY2020 EPS Estimates for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Reduced by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VF in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VF’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

NYSE:VFC opened at $83.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.04 and a 200 day moving average of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. VF has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other VF news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of VF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 322,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,715,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of VF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 7.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of VF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,841,000.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?