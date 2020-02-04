FY2020 EPS Estimates for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Cut by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for W W Grainger in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $18.49 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $19.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s FY2021 earnings at $20.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Gabelli raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.82.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $303.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.16. W W Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $255.09 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.22. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.49%.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 63,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 6,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

