FY2020 EPS Estimates for WesBanco Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for WesBanco in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

WSBC opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $43.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.52%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $171,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $770,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 1,372.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

