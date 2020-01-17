FY2020 EPS Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance Inc Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:WHF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the investment management company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WHF. ValuEngine upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. National Securities upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 28.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $4,667,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.67%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

