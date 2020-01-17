FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Issued By Oppenheimer

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blackstone Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski anticipates that the asset manager will earn $3.37 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, S&P Equity Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of BX stock opened at $60.15 on Thursday. Blackstone Group has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $60.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

