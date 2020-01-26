FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Brigham Minerals Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:MNRL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Brigham Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.83.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

MNRL stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

In related news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

