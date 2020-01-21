FY2021 Earnings Estimate for COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for COMWLTH BK AUS/S in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.40.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMWAY. Zacks Investment Research raised COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $58.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $58.64.

COMWLTH BK AUS/S Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)