FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mcdonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $9.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.83.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $213.97 on Friday. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread