FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Issued By Oppenheimer

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. The business had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NKTR has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

NKTR stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.60.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $243,601.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,965.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $494,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,092 shares of company stock worth $1,017,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 91,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,512,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,684,000 after purchasing an additional 356,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 114,220 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 583.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 104,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 89,138 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

