FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Issued By US Capital Advisors

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for ONEOK in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $4.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.07.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OKE. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.54.

OKE opened at $76.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $61.29 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 237.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 817,877 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in ONEOK by 313.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 981,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,318,000 after purchasing an additional 743,900 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $44,621,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $30,592,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 41.1% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after purchasing an additional 393,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

