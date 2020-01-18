FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Issued By KeyCorp

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the company will earn $8.26 per share for the year.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.46.

NYSE OSK opened at $91.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.47. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,711,000 after acquiring an additional 549,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,622,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,900,000 after buying an additional 59,234 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,128,000 after buying an additional 639,237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Oshkosh by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,485,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,766,000 after buying an additional 109,185 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 965,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,630,000 after buying an additional 69,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $1,678,682.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,401 shares in the company, valued at $18,119,468.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $897,118.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,819.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,160 shares of company stock worth $8,288,319 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

