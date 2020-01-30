FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Antares Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.36 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

ATRS opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $630.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.38 and a beta of 0.92. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.13.

In other news, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $458,742.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,751 shares in the company, valued at $467,037.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $366,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,000 shares of company stock worth $2,248,355 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 10.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,904,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,875,000 after acquiring an additional 993,787 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at $2,603,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at $2,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at $2,252,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

