FY2021 Earnings Forecast for AstraZeneca plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.45.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

NYSE:AZN opened at $48.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 49,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after buying an additional 21,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 17.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

