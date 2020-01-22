FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.25.

EXR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.53.

NYSE EXR opened at $112.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $91.00 and a 12 month high of $124.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average of $111.94.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 77.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $46,310.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,007.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

