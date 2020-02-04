FY2021 Earnings Forecast for United Bankshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating and a $44.65 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBSI. Stephens started coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.05.

Shares of UBSI opened at $34.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 45,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares during the period. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds