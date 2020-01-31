FY2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $31.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $32.11. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $30.83 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.99 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.58.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $277.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $338.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.81.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Biogen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

