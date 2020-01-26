FY2021 EPS Estimates for Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Falcon Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.59.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $535.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 163,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 97,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 194,333 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 960,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 60,230 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 1,296.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after buying an additional 1,858,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

