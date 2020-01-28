FY2021 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Lifted by SunTrust Banks

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of FB Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.10. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

FBK stock opened at $37.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79. FB Financial has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in FB Financial by 362.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth about $282,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter worth about $451,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $38,600.00. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

