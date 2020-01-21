FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MAA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.94. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ FY2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $133.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $140.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.41.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.16 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

