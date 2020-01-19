FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.23) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.16). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NKTR. Mizuho began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.60. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 59.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,918,000 after acquiring an additional 103,898 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 87,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,969,000 after acquiring an additional 749,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 91,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,960 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $71,161.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,795.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $494,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,533 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

