FY2021 EPS Estimates for Opsens Inc. Lifted by M Partners (TSE:OPS)

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) – Stock analysts at M Partners lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Opsens in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. M Partners analyst A. Hood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.05.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.87 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:OPS opened at C$0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.87. Opsens has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$1.05.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. It primarily focuses on the measure of FFR in interventional cardiology.

