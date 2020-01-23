FY2021 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Corp Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:RF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.72.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

RF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 45,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 15.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 212,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

