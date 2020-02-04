FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Cut by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.52 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.65.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROK. HSBC lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Gabelli lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

ROK opened at $194.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $207.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.02, for a total transaction of $1,470,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,134.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,470 shares of company stock worth $6,836,976 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

