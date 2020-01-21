FY2021 EPS Estimates for Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Square Enix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will earn $3.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square Enix’s FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $628.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.69 million. Square Enix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQNXF opened at $50.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.84. Square Enix has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

