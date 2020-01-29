FY2021 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Increased by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $3.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.35.

SBUX has been the topic of several other reports. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.19.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $88.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.45. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $65.91 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds