FY2021 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report released on Friday, January 24th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRGP. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

NYSE TRGP opened at $37.55 on Monday. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,358,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,754,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,112,000 after acquiring an additional 669,310 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,349,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,576,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

