FY2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.71 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.20.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

TXN stock opened at $128.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.83 and a 200-day moving average of $124.64. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $17,648,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,267,918.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,397 shares of company stock valued at $40,005,983 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

