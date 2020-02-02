FY2021 EPS Estimates for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Increased by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W. R. Berkley in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WRB. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $50.79 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,477 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,583,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,239,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,556,000 after acquiring an additional 113,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after acquiring an additional 107,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 280,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after acquiring an additional 92,745 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

