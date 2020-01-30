FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Acceleron Pharma Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Brill now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XLRN. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from to in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from to in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

XLRN opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,983,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after acquiring an additional 131,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after acquiring an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,086,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,881,000 after acquiring an additional 75,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

