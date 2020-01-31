FY2022 Earnings Forecast for ON Semiconductor Corp Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ON)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) – B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.39.

Shares of ON opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 76.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,514.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,991. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

