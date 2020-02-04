FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Boosted by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimpress in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.65. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMPR. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $115.46 on Monday. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. Cimpress had a return on equity of 231.48% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

