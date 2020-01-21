FY2022 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Decreased by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for SL Green Realty in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $7.87 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.04. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

SLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

SLG opened at $91.24 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 53.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?